Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 15,122 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,546 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $20,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in ANSYS by 327.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 43.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 34.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ANSYS to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.33.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $240.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.87. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.92 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

