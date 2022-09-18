Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 167,748 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 359,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,748 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $17,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.13. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $39.04 and a one year high of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

