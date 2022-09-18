Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 79,732 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 440.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,732 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $22,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Snowflake by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Snowflake by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.94.

Insiders

Trading Down 6.0 %

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,823 shares of company stock worth $859,968 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

SNOW opened at $184.67 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.38. The stock has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of -85.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Company Profile



Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

