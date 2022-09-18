Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 90,484 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,484 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $18,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FINX. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Global X FinTech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Global X FinTech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 1,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Global X FinTech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Global X FinTech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000.
Global X FinTech ETF Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FINX opened at $22.90 on Friday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $53.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average is $25.74.
Global X FinTech ETF Cuts Dividend
