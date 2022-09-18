Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,653 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $22,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,008,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,113,000 after buying an additional 682,119 shares during the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $10,717,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $10,465,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,060,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,773,000 after acquiring an additional 327,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, Director Leonard W. Cotton acquired 5,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.78 per share, for a total transaction of $138,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,189.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,222.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard W. Cotton acquired 5,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.78 per share, with a total value of $138,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,189.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,167 shares of company stock worth $118,828. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NYSE BXMT opened at $28.75 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.13.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 44.90% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

