Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $17,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 228.3% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 61.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DY opened at $106.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.53 and a 200 day moving average of $96.49. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.77 and a twelve month high of $120.45.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $972.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.37 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $2,114,209.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,352,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dycom Industries news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 69,062 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $7,786,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 688,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,659,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $2,114,209.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,352,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DY. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

