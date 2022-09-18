Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 12,528 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,528 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $21,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,035,249,000 after acquiring an additional 269,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,366,701,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $896,931,000 after purchasing an additional 73,538 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,037,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,144,000 after purchasing an additional 26,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,035,000 after purchasing an additional 111,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,306,356.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,482 shares of company stock worth $16,926,370. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $417.96 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $348.02 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $463.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.66.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.67.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.