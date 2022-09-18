Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,927,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,516,456 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $22,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,578,000 after buying an additional 3,700,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,943,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,774 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,351,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 259,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,101,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 102,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVR opened at $15.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $497.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.45. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.80%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

