Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 57,260 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $22,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.2% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000.

TIP stock opened at $109.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.20. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.64 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

