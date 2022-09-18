Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $17.72 Million Position in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,809,722 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 152,095 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $17,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXK. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 6.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,949,105 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,122 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 924.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,840 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 618,022 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 10.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,294,331 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,457,000 after purchasing an additional 493,368 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 176.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 124,867 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 79,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.54.

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $3.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $576.51 million, a P/E ratio of -101.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

