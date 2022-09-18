Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $18.25 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,488 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $18,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TER. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,189,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Teradyne by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,390,000 after purchasing an additional 927,197 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,198,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Teradyne by 63,820.2% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 824,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,488,000 after purchasing an additional 823,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.55.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

Teradyne Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER stock opened at $82.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.89. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.60 million. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 9.21%.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.