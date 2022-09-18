Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $18.31 Million Stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,659,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,591 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NOW were worth $18,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NOW during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NOW by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NOW by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NOW during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in NOW during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark increased their price target on NOW to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

DNOW stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.75. NOW Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. NOW had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

