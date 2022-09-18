Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $18.73 Million Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $18,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 410.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter worth $39,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,552,565.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,483.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $7,249,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,241,936.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,552,565.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,483.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,042,352 shares of company stock valued at $76,465,196. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of K opened at $71.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $76.99.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

