Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $18 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,970 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $17,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $98.22 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.18 and a 52-week high of $107.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.68.

