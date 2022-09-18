Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $19.81 Million Position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 587,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,860 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $19,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of LEU stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $88.88. The company has a market cap of $664.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centrus Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LEU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.71. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 151.11% and a net margin of 62.06%. The business had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEU. StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Roth Capital upgraded Centrus Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Centrus Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.