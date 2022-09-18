Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $19.91 Million Stock Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 721,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,628 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $19,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in XPeng during the first quarter worth about $487,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,505,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,549,000 after purchasing an additional 279,320 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 314.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 277,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 210,345 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,904,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,092,000 after purchasing an additional 189,355 shares in the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XPEV shares. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.30 price objective on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, July 1st. Nomura cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.60 to $36.30 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on XPeng from $51.59 to $27.87 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.92.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $14.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 3.23. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $56.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $2.14. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. Equities research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

