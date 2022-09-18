Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $21.35 Million Stock Position in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,186,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,152 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microvast were worth $21,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microvast by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microvast by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after acquiring an additional 16,195 shares in the last quarter. 23.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Microvast in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:MVST opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Microvast had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a negative net margin of 122.63%. The firm had revenue of $64.41 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

