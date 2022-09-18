Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $22.25 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $22,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Copart by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in Copart by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Copart by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $110.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.88. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $161.12.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $883.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.14 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 25.53%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Copart to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

