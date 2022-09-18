Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $23.20 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,571 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 31,664 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $23,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPE. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Expedia Group Price Performance

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $101.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.58. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.70 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.77) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

