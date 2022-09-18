Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $23.29 Million Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,379,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 106,963 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $23,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,801,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,438,000 after purchasing an additional 85,349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,022,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,040,000 after purchasing an additional 305,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,865,000 after purchasing an additional 121,072 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,693,000 after purchasing an additional 178,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 30,302 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.91.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, CEO David Spector bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $274,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 232,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,589.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

