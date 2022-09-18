Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $23.31 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,582 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $23,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $176.71 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $153.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

