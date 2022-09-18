Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $23.36 Million Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,165 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $23,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cerner by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Cerner by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cerner in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

Cerner Stock Performance

Cerner Profile

Shares of CERN stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average of $94.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $95.40.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

