Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 188.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,229 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $19,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $22,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $122,673.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,426,241.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $22,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 707,960 shares of company stock worth $30,289,182 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Roblox from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Roblox to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Shares of RBLX opened at $39.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.74. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

