Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $18,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,242,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at $17,188,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,245,000 after buying an additional 213,677 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 586,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,823,000 after buying an additional 183,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,681,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,293,000 after buying an additional 122,188 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $64.38 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $60.93 and a twelve month high of $78.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.14.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.