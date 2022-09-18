Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $23,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA URTH opened at $108.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.01. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1-year low of $103.44 and a 1-year high of $136.75.

