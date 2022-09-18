Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,207 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $19,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 2,038.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $82,783.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,784.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $82,783.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,784.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $85,269.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,821.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,298 shares of company stock valued at $464,613 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWRE. StockNews.com downgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

NYSE GWRE opened at $64.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.20. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $128.98.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

