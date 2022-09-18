Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $22.67 Million Investment in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,883,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,673,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 37.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 126.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 38.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. 27.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Technical Consultants Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATCX opened at $7.04 on Friday. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.80 million, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.55.

Atlas Technical Consultants Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants ( NASDAQ:ATCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

