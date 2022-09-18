Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $22.67 Million Investment in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,883,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,673,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 37.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 126.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 38.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. 27.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Atlas Technical Consultants Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ATCX opened at $7.04 on Friday. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.80 million, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.55.
Atlas Technical Consultants Profile
Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.
