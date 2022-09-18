Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 14,482 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,482 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $21,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 64.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Linde by 45.1% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LIN opened at $283.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $265.12 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.81.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.60.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

