Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 475,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,576 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $18,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after buying an additional 8,119,008 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in SentinelOne by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,873 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,054 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth about $184,096,000. Finally, Redpoint Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,295,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on S shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.65.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

SentinelOne Trading Down 5.0 %

In other news, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $56,576.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,283.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $263,018.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $56,576.55. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,283.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,212 shares of company stock valued at $428,807 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.81.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SentinelOne Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Further Reading

