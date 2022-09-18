Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 101,510 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 441,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,510 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $18,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,251,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Yum China by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,105,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,921 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Yum China by 10,461.2% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,868,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,214 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Yum China by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,710,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,674,000 after purchasing an additional 955,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Yum China by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,154,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,115,000 after purchasing an additional 922,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.70. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 7.90%. Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

