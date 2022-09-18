Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 121,835 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,624,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,835 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $19,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Vimeo by 4,988.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $4.90 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $35.62. The firm has a market cap of $814.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.42.

Vimeo Profile

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.67 million. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 20.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. Research analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

