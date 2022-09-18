Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 19,762 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,762 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $18,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $36,130,000. ESG Planning bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $2,946,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 163.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $155.84 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $154.34 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.97.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.