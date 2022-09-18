Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 2,239 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $20,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,477,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SMG. Raymond James dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 1.8 %

SMG opened at $54.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $52.20 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.84.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.66%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

