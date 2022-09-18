Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 36,472 Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,520 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 36,472 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Enviva were worth $18,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enviva during the first quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Enviva during the first quarter worth $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enviva during the first quarter worth $69,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Enviva during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Enviva during the first quarter worth $164,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enviva Stock Performance

Shares of EVA stock opened at $68.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.51 and a 200-day moving average of $72.38. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enviva Inc. has a one year low of $51.46 and a one year high of $91.06.

Enviva Announces Dividend

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). Enviva had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.42 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Enviva Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enviva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John K. Keppler acquired 16,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.57 per share, for a total transaction of $994,680.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 717,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,456,188.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John K. Keppler acquired 16,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.57 per share, for a total transaction of $994,680.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 717,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,456,188.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $32,815.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,192.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 29,322 shares of company stock worth $1,753,244. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

See Also

