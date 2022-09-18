Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 46,959 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 370,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,959 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $23,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in iRobot by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,394,000 after buying an additional 52,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in iRobot by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,946,000 after buying an additional 31,602 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in iRobot by 2.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 810,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,370,000 after buying an additional 21,022 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in iRobot by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,895,000 after buying an additional 29,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iRobot by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,547,000 after buying an additional 57,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IRBT opened at $57.82 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $98.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.60, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $255.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.06 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut iRobot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Northland Securities cut iRobot to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on iRobot to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRobot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

iRobot Profile

(Get Rating)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.