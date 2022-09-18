Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 61,920 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 61,920 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $19,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

ST stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.66.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

