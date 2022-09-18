Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 70,362 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,362 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $22,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Black Knight by 212.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Black Knight in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Black Knight by 11.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.17.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $67.29 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $84.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.83 and its 200-day moving average is $65.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

