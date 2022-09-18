Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 70,661 Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 745,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,661 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $18,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HERO. Main Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ HERO opened at $19.20 on Friday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $32.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.43.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

