Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.67.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,306,356.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,306,356.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,533.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,074 shares in the company, valued at $101,992,316.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,482 shares of company stock worth $16,926,370. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $417.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $463.48 and a 200 day moving average of $438.66. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $348.02 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.