Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter worth $47,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

Raymond James Price Performance

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $106.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.97. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $117.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

