Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 2,294 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 177.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,586 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,556,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,292,600,000 after purchasing an additional 130,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,073,196,000 after acquiring an additional 417,870 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,811,813,000 after acquiring an additional 652,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,169,049,000 after acquiring an additional 93,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $233.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $217.00 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.82 and a 200 day moving average of $249.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 39.49%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.10.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

