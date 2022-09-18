Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 6,074 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,053 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in General Motors were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 581,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,456,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 86.3% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 13,512 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 25.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,795,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,495,000 after buying an additional 1,190,529 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Benchmark dropped their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

Shares of GM opened at $39.97 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average is $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

