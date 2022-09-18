Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,741 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 48.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth $1,270,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 288,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,048,000 after buying an additional 123,147 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1,014.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $86.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.23. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

