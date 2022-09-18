Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,160 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CG. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 257.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $49,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 1.7 %

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $60.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average of $37.61.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 8,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $330,922.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,712 shares in the company, valued at $7,180,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 167,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $8,530,341.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,307,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,654,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 8,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $330,922.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,180,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 630,787 shares of company stock worth $29,311,622 over the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.