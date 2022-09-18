Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 0.6% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 121,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $2,541,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $156.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.37. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $93.31 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $307.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

