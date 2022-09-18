Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $752,000 Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,020 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,611 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,083,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 9,905.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,065,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,122 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,823 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,848 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.78 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.