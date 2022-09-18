Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $833,000 Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. HSBC reduced their price objective on American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.71.

AWK opened at $148.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.45 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

