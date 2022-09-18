Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Textron were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Textron by 23,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Textron by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 820,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,068,000 after acquiring an additional 158,090 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Textron by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Textron by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 605,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,057,000 after acquiring an additional 65,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Textron by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 345,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 127,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $62.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Textron to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $86.00 price target on Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

