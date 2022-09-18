Moody National Bank Trust Division Makes New $753,000 Investment in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the first quarter valued at $414,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the first quarter valued at $1,818,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the first quarter valued at $2,937,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the first quarter valued at $4,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.25. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Azenta had a net margin of 391.34% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Azenta news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson purchased 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,794,901.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Matthew Mcmanus acquired 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,506.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson acquired 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,901.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Azenta

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Featured Stories

