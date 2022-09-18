Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 2,254 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,163,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 133,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.39.

Shares of SHW opened at $221.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.12.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

